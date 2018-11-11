Bank of America Trims QUALCOMM (QCOM) Target Price to $67.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.86.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.72. 21,741,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,644,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $61,641.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $54,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,079. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $182,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,585 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,506,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,034 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,280,000 after acquiring an additional 794,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,032,000 after acquiring an additional 794,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

