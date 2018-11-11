Bank of Montreal Can Buys 44,177 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,177 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 959,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,030,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,199,000 after buying an additional 123,543 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 335,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 275,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,776,000 after buying an additional 80,226 shares during the period.

Shares of XME stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $39.62.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

