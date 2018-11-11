Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Cimpress NV (CMPR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,276,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMPR opened at $117.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Cimpress NV has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $171.76.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $588.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress NV will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $108,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,748.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

