Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,195 Shares of Repligen Co. (RGEN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Repligen worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Repligen by 1,511.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 24.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Repligen by 12.1% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 178,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,851,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,239,000 after purchasing an additional 485,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 18.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.74. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $115,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $212,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $121,707.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,017. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/bank-of-montreal-can-sells-1195-shares-of-repligen-co-rgen.html.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.