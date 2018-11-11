Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Short Interest Update

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,961,828 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the October 15th total of 16,663,148 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,480,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

