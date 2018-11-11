Barclays Analysts Give Two Harbors Investment (TWO) a $16.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

NYSE:TWO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.46. 2,104,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.3116 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.16. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 5,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $77,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $53,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.8% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 11,552,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $19,989,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $16,902,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 110.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,567,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 821,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth $11,900,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.