Barclays Increases Canadian Tire (CTC.A) Price Target to C$193.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$172.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$179.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.08.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$162.64 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$140.60 and a one year high of C$180.21.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a Canada-based company, which operates through a range of businesses. The Company’s segments include Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. Its retail segment operates through its retail banners, including Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Mark’s, and the various FGL Sports banners.

