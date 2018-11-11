Barclays Raises CGI (GIB.A) Price Target to C$90.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lifted by Barclays from C$89.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an average rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIB.A. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a c$85.65 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$83.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a c$85.65 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$94.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Desjardins cut shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$90.55.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$81.68 on Thursday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$61.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.22.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

