Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,869 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 56.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 764,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 274,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter worth approximately $732,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 51.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 173.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

In related news, Chairman Michael Huseby acquired 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $98,644.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Ryan acquired 20,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $99,598.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.25 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 49.33% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/barnes-noble-education-inc-bned-shares-bought-by-wedge-capital-management-l-l-p-nc.html.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.