Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AMC Entertainment (AMC)

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 17th. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,939.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda America Investment Holdi sold 75,826,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $138,005,007.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 141.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

