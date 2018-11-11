Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BHC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.55.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.28.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $498,251.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Herendeen acquired 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

