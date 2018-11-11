Bayer (BAYRY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Bayer to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, analysts expect Bayer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYRY opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bayer has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $33.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAYRY. ValuEngine raised shares of Bayer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bayer (BAYRY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/bayer-bayry-to-release-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.