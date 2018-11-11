Bayer (BAYRY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Bayer to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.
Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, analysts expect Bayer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BAYRY opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bayer has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $33.86.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAYRY. ValuEngine raised shares of Bayer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
Bayer Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.
Featured Story: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.