Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) PT Set at €76.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. equinet set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cfra set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.50 ($102.91).

ETR BMW opened at €73.36 ($85.30) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a one year high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

