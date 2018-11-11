Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,774 Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.6% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 22.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $92.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

