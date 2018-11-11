Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beazer Homes USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

