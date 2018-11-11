Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Citigroup increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on Becton Dickinson and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total transaction of $9,956,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 5,189 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.36, for a total value of $1,257,606.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,750.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $243.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $209.91 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

