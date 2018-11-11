Beigene (BGNE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Get Beigene alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on Beigene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.34.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,676. Beigene has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.14.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 46.32% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 3,449 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $547,597.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,911 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total transaction of $508,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,129 shares of company stock worth $2,389,512 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,115,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,175,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Beigene by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,466,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,371,000 after acquiring an additional 90,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Beigene by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,208,000 after acquiring an additional 54,593 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Beigene by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beigene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.