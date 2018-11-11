Belden (BDC) versus Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC) Head to Head Survey

Belden (NYSE:BDC) and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Belden and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden $2.39 billion 0.92 $93.21 million $5.35 10.18 Asia Pacific Wire & Cable $425.21 million 0.08 $8.71 million N/A N/A

Belden has higher revenue and earnings than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Belden shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Belden and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden 0 3 3 0 2.50 Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 0 0 0 0 N/A

Belden currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.18%. Given Belden’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Belden is more favorable than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable.

Volatility and Risk

Belden has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Belden pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Belden pays out 3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Belden and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden 5.83% 21.28% 7.78% Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 1.20% 2.53% 1.68%

Summary

Belden beats Asia Pacific Wire & Cable on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. The Industrial Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, customer specific wiring solutions, and controllers and sensors for use in industrial automation applications. The Network Solutions provides foundational controls for protecting enterprises against cyberattacks, automating IT regulatory compliance and improving operational efficiency; and software and services that protect against cyberattacks and data breaches with integrated security controls that discover assets, harden configurations, identify vulnerabilities and detect threats. It sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs. The company also provides enameled wire for use in the assembly of a range of electrical products consisting of oil-filled transformers, refrigerator motors, telephones, radios, televisions, fan motors, air conditioner compressors, and other electric appliances. In addition, it distributes wire and cable products; and offers project engineering services in the supply, delivery, and installation of power cables. It serves government organizations, electric contracting firms, electrical dealers, and wire and cable factories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.

