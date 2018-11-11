Belmond Ltd (BEL) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Belmond in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Belmond’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Belmond had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BEL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Belmond to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Belmond presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of BEL opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.48. Belmond has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Belmond during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Belmond by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,683,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,470,000 after buying an additional 727,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Belmond by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,733,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Belmond by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Belmond by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

