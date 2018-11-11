Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce sales of $117.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.40 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $115.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $474.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.70 million to $479.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $492.10 million, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $496.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $118.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.17 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. FIG Partners cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 149,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,125. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $32.34 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

