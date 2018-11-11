Bessemer Group Inc. Has $303.61 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,971,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up about 1.1% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $303,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,844,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,286 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 247,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 93,942 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 240,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $63.31 and a 12 month high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $7,795,625 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

