BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,817.50 ($23.75).

BLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of LON BLT traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,585.60 ($20.72). 9,521,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,690,000. BHP Billiton has a 1 year low of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.72).

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

