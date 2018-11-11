BHP Billiton’s (BLT) Sell Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLT. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price target on shares of BHP Billiton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BHP Billiton from GBX 1,945 ($25.41) to GBX 1,910 ($24.96) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of BHP Billiton from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of BHP Billiton to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,860 ($24.30) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,770.94 ($23.14).

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

BLT stock opened at GBX 1,585.60 ($20.72) on Wednesday. BHP Billiton has a 52-week low of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.72).

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.