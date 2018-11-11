BidaskClub Lowers QUALCOMM (QCOM) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.86.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $56.72. 21,741,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,644,931. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 102,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 711,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 264.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 46,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 298.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

