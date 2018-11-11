BidaskClub Lowers Silicom (SILC) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Silicom alerts:

NASDAQ:SILC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 75,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,950. Silicom has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $320.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Silicom by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silicom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Silicom by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silicom by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 63,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.