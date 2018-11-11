Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.43.

BIO opened at $276.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.00 and a 12-month high of $345.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.23 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/bio-rad-laboratories-inc-bio-shares-sold-by-gabelli-funds-llc.html.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.