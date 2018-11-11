BIOLASE (BIOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) will release its Q3 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect BIOLASE to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 72.43% and a negative net margin of 40.31%.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $1.44 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

In related news, Director Jonathan T. Md Lord acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 536,547 shares in the company, valued at $702,876.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Beaver acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,148.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/biolase-biol-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.