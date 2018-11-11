BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million.

NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.48. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $66.21.

In related news, Director Toby Wegman sold 2,500 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $129,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark N. Wegman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $315,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,952 shares of company stock worth $8,128,384. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSTC shares. HC Wainwright set a $72.00 price target on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

