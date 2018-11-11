bitGold (BITGOLD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,024.00

bitGold (CURRENCY:BITGOLD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One bitGold token can currently be purchased for $1,156.34 or 0.17960317 BTC on major exchanges. bitGold has a total market cap of $219,110.00 and $1,024.00 worth of bitGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitGold has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00147068 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00248509 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.51 or 0.10989069 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

bitGold Token Profile

bitGold was first traded on October 12th, 2015. bitGold’s total supply is 189 tokens. bitGold’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_GOLD. bitGold’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitGold’s official Twitter account is @bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling bitGold

bitGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

