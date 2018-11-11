BitMoney Price Up 196.9% Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitMoney (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 69.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. BitMoney has a market capitalization of $224,466.00 and $8,171.00 worth of BitMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitMoney has traded up 196.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitMoney alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00147889 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00244988 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $700.62 or 0.11044635 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010967 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BitMoney

BitMoney’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitMoney’s total supply is 10,056,491 coins and its circulating supply is 6,333,200 coins. BitMoney’s official Twitter account is @bitrewards. The official website for BitMoney is bitmoney.ws.

BitMoney Coin Trading

BitMoney can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.