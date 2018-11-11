BitRewards Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One BitRewards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $440,275.00 and $71,719.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitRewards has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00061339 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001149 BTC.

BitRewards Profile

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 514,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,410,536 tokens. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr.

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

