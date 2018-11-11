BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) VP Sells $762,543.08 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) VP Kendra D. Miller sold 11,524 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $762,543.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at $589,508.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

