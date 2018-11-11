BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.07% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the second quarter valued at $1,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $96.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.64.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

SOHO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

