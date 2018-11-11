BlackRock Inc. Buys 4,009 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 818,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 19,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,529,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/blackrock-inc-buys-4009-shares-of-vanguard-long-term-corporate-bond-etf-vclt.html.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.