Blocknet Hits Market Capitalization of $22.03 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00063067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $22.03 million and approximately $11,822.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001069 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002695 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,424,571 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

