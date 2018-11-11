BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. BMC Stock posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BMC Stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BMCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stephens set a $26.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of BMCH stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. 538,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

In other BMC Stock news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $55,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BMC Stock (BMCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.