BMO Capital Markets Reiterates $79.00 Price Target for DowDuPont (DWDP)

BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 target price on DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DowDuPont from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered DowDuPont from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DowDuPont from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MED restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.47.

DowDuPont stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,662,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,338,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. DowDuPont has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DowDuPont will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 8.8% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

