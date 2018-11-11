BMO Capital Markets Trims Finning International (FTT) Target Price to C$39.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.25.

TSE FTT traded up C$0.49 on Wednesday, hitting C$27.70. 664,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$26.23 and a 1-year high of C$36.48.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.14000021392137 earnings per share for the current year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

