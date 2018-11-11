BMO Capital Markets Trims Toromont Industries (TIH) Target Price to C$70.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has an average rating on the stock.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.25.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$46.24 and a one year high of C$68.11.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

