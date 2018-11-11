Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Global Medical REIT Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) – Boenning Scattergood raised their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Ross now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Boenning Scattergood has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 9.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 77.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

