BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BofI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of BofI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BofI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of BofI in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BofI by 7.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in BofI by 86.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BofI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BofI by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BofI in the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOFI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. 698,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,438. BofI has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $45.18.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

