Bombardier (BBD.A) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a C$5.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 94.44% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:BBD.A opened at C$2.70 on Friday. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of C$1.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.17.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

