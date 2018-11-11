Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Position Trimmed by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 61,535 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 304.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 286,346 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 492.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 69,022 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 455.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 163,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BCEI opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $569.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCEI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

