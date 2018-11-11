Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,118,428,000 after buying an additional 2,981,233 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $404,980,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $381,555,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $864,869,000 after buying an additional 1,345,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $248,898,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,157,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,568 shares of company stock valued at $18,539,877. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $276.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.48 and a 52 week high of $278.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.41.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

