Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, Purchases 7,492 Shares of Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Stock

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,480.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

On Tuesday, November 6th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 7,105 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $64,158.15.

On Monday, October 29th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 12,335 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $119,649.50.

On Monday, October 22nd, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 99 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $980.10.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 13,734 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $140,498.82.

On Thursday, October 11th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 8,928 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $91,869.12.

On Monday, October 8th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 66,279 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $699,243.45.

On Friday, October 5th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 12,817 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $134,065.82.

Shares of SIC opened at $8.65 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $124.86 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Select Interior Concepts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, Purchases 7,492 Shares of Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/brc-partners-opportunity-fund-purchases-7492-shares-of-select-interior-concepts-sic-stock.html.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.