Bristow Group (BRS) Shares Down 23% on Disappointing Earnings

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) shares traded down 23% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $7.73. 116,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 402,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.80 million. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bristow Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,075,000 after purchasing an additional 633,452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 2,105.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 363,575 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,836,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,290,000.

The firm has a market cap of $381.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRS)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

