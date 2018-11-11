Broadcom (AVGO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadcom from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Broadcom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.97.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.99. 3,361,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,732. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $285.68. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total transaction of $4,772,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,785,345. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

