Brokerages Anticipate Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. Endurance International Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endurance International Group.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIGI. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Endurance International Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. 468,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,483. Endurance International Group has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

In other news, insider Barry Christine Timmins sold 22,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $201,880.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $86,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,608 shares of company stock valued at $291,348 in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endurance International Group (EIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.