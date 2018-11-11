Brokerages Anticipate Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Pacira Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.28.

In related news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.61 per share, for a total transaction of $44,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,619.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $74,148.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,883.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,214 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,110,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,682,000 after buying an additional 1,405,605 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,321,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after buying an additional 768,011 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,255,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,198,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,206,000 after purchasing an additional 146,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,733,000 after purchasing an additional 164,112 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.52. 389,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,823. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

