Brokerages Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) to announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $19.94 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,529,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,050,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,346,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,565,000. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

